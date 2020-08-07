Nine die in Sokoto boat accident  

Agency Reporter

No fewer than nine persons died in a boat accident in Birjingo Village, Goronyo Local Government Area of Sokoto.

Police spokesman Muhammad Sadiq confirmed the incident to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) yesterday.

According to Sadiq, the accident occurred on Wednesday.

“The number of passengers travelling on the boat has yet to be ascertained, as a search team is still working to recover other victims’ bodies,” Sadiq said. “Immediately the accident occurred, many of the passengers were rescued and three bodies were later recovered.

“Today (yesterday), six other bodies were recovered and search is still on to recover others.”

Commenting, the Caretaker Chairman, Goronyo Local Government area, Alhaji Zakari Shinaka, said that immediately the accident happened, the council engaged over 50 local divers, who succeeded in rescuing some of the victims alive.

Shinaka advised boat operators to avoid overloading their boats.

The chairman, while condoling with the bereaved families, directed traditional rulers in the riverine communities to impound any overloaded boat.

Earlier, a witness at the scene told NAN that the boat had more than 30 passengers on board when the accident happened.

He said that majority of the passengers were on their way to a farm across the river where they worked as labourers.

