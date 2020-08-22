Daily News

Nine internet fraudsters arrested in hotel by EFCC

Justina Asishana, Minna

Nine suspected internet fraudsters have been arrested by the Abuja Zonal Office of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

The suspects were arrested at their hideout in Room 202,  Saftec Hotels, behind NNPC’s mega petrol filling station,  Minna, Niger State.

The Nation learnt that the suspects were arrested following intelligence volunteered to the Commission by concerned residents of the area.

They were alleged to be involved in love scams and other internet related crimes.

The ages of the suspects range from 20 to 29 years.

The suspects are: Ohanuka, 26 years; Samuel, 26 years; Adebayo Adeyinka Samuel, 25 years;  Omoh Simeon, 28 years;  Igah Abumere and; Ajobo Sunday, 26 year

Others  are  a 20-year- old  Abdukadir Musbau;  29- year-old  Iredia Johnson; 25- year-old  Aliyu Abdulazeez; and 27- year-old Adebisi Temitope.

Items recovered from the suspects include, one Toyota Venza with registration number LND 528 GD, laptops and exotic phones.

