NIPOST

By Emma Ujah, Abuja Bureau Chief

The Director-General of the Bureau of Public Enterprises (BPE), Mr. Alex Okoh, has assured the staff of Nigerian Postal Service (NIPOST) that there would be no job losses in the on-going reform of the organization.

Receiving the leadership of the National Union of Postal and Telecommunications Employees (NUPTE), led by its President, Rev. Nehemiah Buba, in his office, in Abuja, yesterday, the BPE boss said, instead, more jobs would be created.

“After the reform, NIPOST will still remain a 100 percent entity of the Federal Government as the reform only aims at commercializing its services and making it robust to deliver more efficient postal service,” Mr. Okoh was quoted as saying in a statement by Amina Othman, BPE’s Head of Public Communications.

READ ALSO: UCH writes family of late Richard Gbadebo over role in autopsy

He told the delegation that three commercial ventures have already been created out of the NIPOST. They were NIPOST Properties & Development Company; NIPOST Transport & Logistics Company and NIPOST Microfinance Bank Limited Okoh disclosed that BPE had completed the registration of NIPOST Properties & Development Company and NIPOST Transport & Logistics Company at the Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC); while the process for the registration at CAC and also that of obtaining regulatory approvals from the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) for NIPOST Microfinance bank had also coaes and utilisation of vast assets of NIPOST across the country; reduction in treasury funding of NIPOST; and growth of ancillary services and business to enhance the overall efficiency of NIPOST to create more jobs.

In his remarks, Rev. Buba said some of the issues pertaining to the reform which were hitherto not known to the workers have been laid bare by the Bureau. He promised to go back and educate the NIPOST workers on the imperative of the reform of the sector and appealed to the Bureau to always update the union members on the progress of the reform.