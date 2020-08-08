Daily News

NNPC to make N194b from new gas pact resolution

By
0
Post Views: Visits 23

State oil firm, Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), is currently aiming at making about N194 billion after reaching a resolution with its partners, China National Offshore Oil Company (CNOOC) and South Atlantic Petroleum (SAPETROL), to settle all outstanding issues surrounding the development of Oil Mining Lease, (OML) 130. The corporation is also targeting to improve […]

The post NNPC to make N194b from new gas pact resolution appeared first on The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News.

Several German health offices hit by bomb threats

Previous article

Ndokwa seeks participation in Nigeria-Morocco Gas Pipeline project

Next article

You may also like

Comments

Leave a Reply

More in Daily News