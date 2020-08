Edo State Government has flayed rumour of purported clash between Governor Godwin Obaseki and his deputy, Rt. Hon. Comrade Philip Shaibu. In a statement, the Special Adviser to the Governor on Media and Communication Strategy, Mr. Crusoe Osagie …

The post No clash between Obaseki, deputy, says aide appeared first on The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News.

Like this: Like Loading...