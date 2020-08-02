No clash between Obaseki, Shaibu – Aide

The Edo State government has debunked rumours of a clash between Governor Godwin Obaseki and his deputy, Philip Shuaibu.

A statement signed by the Special Adviser to the governor on Media and Communication Strategy, Crusoe Osagie, said there was no truth in the rumour.

He said the falsehood could only have emanated from the All Progressives Congress (APC), which has no substance in their campaign and are only “adept at spinning the rumour mill and concocting alternative facts to massage the egos of their paymasters who cannot run an issue-based campaign but rely primarily on propaganda.”

“The lie that there was a clash between the governor and his deputy should be dismissed in its entirety. Whatever incident they allude to only exists in the imagination of the purveyors,” he said.

