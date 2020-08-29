No COVID-19 infections in unity colleges, says FG

By Joseph Erunke

ABUJA-THE federal government said Friday that there has been no COVID-19 infections or suspected case in any of the unity colleges across the country.

The Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Education, Arc. Sonny Echono stated this while on a monitoring tour of the ongoing WAEC examinations in FCT schools.

“Reports reaching me from our 104 Unity Colleges in the last couple of days indicate that there has been no suspected case of COVID-19 infection in any of our Unity Colleges,Echono asserted.

Commending the Principals of Federal Government Unity Colleges over the sound implementation of COVID-19 protocols, the Permanent Secretary urged all school authorities to keep to the strict enforcement of COVID-19 protocols in their areas of jurisdiction.

According to Echono, the safety record achieved with the exit classes will determine the next step to take with the rest of the classes with regards to the reopening date.