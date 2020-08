“Breaking news! Ram tested positive for Coronavirus in Niger State,” says a post shared on Facebook on 12 July 2020. The post shows a photo of a ram with its legs tied together, receiving an intravenous infusion. Niger state is in Nigeria’s North Central geopolitical zone. Other posts making the same claim say the infected […]

The post No evidence ram tested positive for Covid-19 in northern Nigeria appeared first on The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News.

Like this: Like Loading...