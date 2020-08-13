No executive, legislature rift in Abia, says commissioner

By Sunny Nwankwo, Umuahia

The Commissioner of Information in Abia State, Chief John Okiyi-Kalu, has debunked rumours of rifts between the executive and legislative arms in the state.

Our reporter gathered that the decision of lawmakers in the state to refuse screening the nominee for Transition Committee Chairman, Umunneochi Local Government Area, Chief Eze Chikamnayo, has in less than 24 hours generated bad blood among the government circles.

Many political watchers claimed it could have been a sign of a rift between the State Executive and the Legislative of government.

Okiyi-Kalu, in a statement, said that the rejection of Chikamnayo, who until his nomination was the Senior Special Assistant to the Governor of the State on Communication and Strategy, has in no way affected the relationship between the two arms of government.

“The Constitution provides for the governor to nominate certain cadres of appointees who will be screened and confirmed by the members of the State House of Assembly.

“That provision was made for a reason and the governor has followed the due process of the law by making his nomination and submitting the name for confirmation by the State Lawmakers.

“If the legislature through a screening decides that a particular candidate will not be confirmed, I am sure that they will communicate formally to the governor.”

Asked if he thinks that it won’t be a slight on the governor that his nominee was rejected by the lawmakers, he said: “It is the duty of the governor to nominate and the duty of the legislature to screen and confirm the nominee(s).”

