‘No fire outbreak at any WAEC office in Nigeria’

The West African Examinations Council (WAEC) has described as false, the rumour being peddled by some online media that there was a fire outbreak at WAEC Headquarters in Abuja.

The Council in a statement by its Head of Public Affairs, Demianus G. Ojijeogu on Thursday clarified that, there was no fire incident at WAEC headquarters or any WAEC office in Nigeria.

Ojijeogu urged the general public to disregard the publication, saying, it is false and the handi-work of mischief-makers who are out to misinform, mislead and confuse the candidates and members of the general public.

He reassured candidates, stakeholders and members of the general public that all security materials are safe and intact.

