No Increase In Electricity Tariff For Poor Nigerians – NERC

A file photo of a powerline.

The Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) on Wednesday said it is committed to ensuring that “poor and vulnerable” Nigerians do not experience any undue increase in electricity tariff.

According to a statement signed by the Commission’s Chairman, James Momoh, electricity distribution companies (DISCOs) can only increase prices only after customers have been consulted and metered.

The DISCOs must also commit to increasing the number of hours of electricity supply per day.

“This means that unmetered customers will not experience any cost increase beyond what is chargeable to metered customers in the same area,” Momoh said.

“Even under the above conditions, there will be no change in tariffs for the most vulnerable as tariffs for those consuming 50KW or less remain frozen.

“Customers receiving less than 12 hours of supply will also not experience any change in tariffs.”

Also on Wednesday, Minister of Power, Sule Mamman, announced that President Muhammadu Buhari has approved a one-year waiver of import levies on electricity billing meters.

Yesterday I announced that a Metering Policy was imminent, I am Pleased to tell you that President @MBuhari has approved a 1-year waiver of Import Levy on meters, Nigerians without meters can be supplied as soon as possible and an this ends Estimated Billing Nationwide. — Engr. Sale Mamman (@EngrSMamman) August 26, 2020

The move is expected to speed up the process of supplying customers across the country with meters and end estimated, arbitrary billing.

READ THE NERC CHAIRMAN’S FULL STATEMENT: