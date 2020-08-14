No justification for unions’ strike, NIMET insists

By Dirisu Yakubu

The management of Nigerian Meteorological Agency, NIMET, Friday, insisted that there is no justification for the threat of going on strike by the joint union of workers- Association of Nigeria Aviation Professionals and the National Union of Air Transport Employees as most of the issues raised are being urgently addressed.

This was contained in a letter sent to the unions by NIMET’s Director General, Professor Sani Mashi on Thursday.

According to him, resolutions were reached in March 2019 by the Ministerial Committee on the Harmonization of Salaries of Staff in Aviation Agencies which the unions were well represented, saying salary adjustment for NIMET staff was discussed and resolved at the Committee and the Ministry of Aviation has presented it for further action to the National Salaries, Wages and Income Commission.

He noted that the Ministry was exclusively charged with the task of handling the matter with commission.

A statement signed by James Odaudu, Director, Public Affairs, Federal Ministry of Aviation urged the unions to remember that

“On the issue of the payment of promotion arrears, it is the Office of the Account General of the Federation and not the NIMET that is responsible and that the management of the agency has been consistently pursuing the matter with the Account-General’s Office through contacts with the relevant departments.”

The management further stated that on the issue of palliative “Agency’s Department of Accounts & Finance have computed and paid monetary compensation to all Staff on essential duty. As at last week, only one (1) week palliative was in arrears and this has been settled this week”.

READ ALSO:

The statement further read: “On the issue of lateral conversion, the management wishes to state that it is not true that the agency is ‘denying lateral conversion to staff on professional cadres who graduated after attaining grade level 10…,’ as posited by your unions. However, in 2016 when the Agency’s Senior Staff Committee recommended for the lateral conversion of Officers on Salary Grade Level 10 and above, the Ministry of Aviation stepped it down on the ground that the Agency’s practice contravenes Extant Rules and Regulations”.

“In giving importance to training of staff, the management in 2019 developed a guideline to standardize and formalize requests for study leaves for diploma, undergraduate, post graduate diploma and post graduate programmes. As a matter of policy and practice, the issues of training and retraining of staff have been taken seriously”.

The management therefore appealed to the unions to immediately shelve the idea of embarking on industrial action in the interest of the country.

Vanguard

The post No justification for unions’ strike, NIMET insists appeared first on Vanguard News.

Like this: Like Loading...