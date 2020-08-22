‘No tension in our community over monarch’s appointment’

Kunle Akinrinade

Chieftains of four royal families in Agboyi community, Lagos State, yesterday said there is no tension in the coastal community following the appointment of a new monarch, Oba Monsuru Oladega.

They described reports insinuating discord in the community as a smear campaign by some indigenes of the town against the new monarch.

A statement signed by the recognised heads of the ruling houses including Elder Taiwo Edun Owoyele (Owoyele chieftaincy family); Prince Hakeem Ogunjobi ( Oduganganyan chieftaincy family); Pa Olasege Moshood (Ogunloye chieftaincy family) and Chief Saminu, the Ilisa of Agboyi ( Odoyi ogbo ruling house) disowned the opposition to Oba Oladega.

They said those behind the reports have no authority to speak on behalf of the Agboyi royal families.

‘’The selection process of Oba Monsuru Abimbola Oladega was carried out through the head of family to the kingmakers, to the Local government and finally to the state government, in accordance with the Lagos State Chieftaincy Law of 2015.

‘’Oba Oladega was duly selected to fill the vacant stool of Olu of Agboyi and the families had unanimously endorsed his choice at a joint meeting held on 19th day of October, 2019 since he has verifiable ties with the two families: the Odoyi Ogbo Royal family and the Owoyele Dada Osa Chieftaincy family of Agboyi land, Agboyi-Ketu LCDA.’’

‘’The choice of Prince Monsuru Oladega was informed by the Tribunal Report on Baaleship/Olu of Agboyi 1, delivered by the Tribunal Committee headed by Hon. Justice W. A. Oshodi and the letter of approval by the Lagos State Government on the same report dated 1st March, 2005.’’