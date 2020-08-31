No Victor, No Vanquished, Says Gov Bello After Supreme Court Victory

Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi State speaks to journalists after the Supreme Court upheld his victory in the November 16, 2019 Governorship election on Monday.

Kogi State Governor, Yahaya Bello, has said that there is no victor and no vanquished in the Supreme Court judgement which pronounced him the winner in the November 16, 2019 Governorship election.

Reacting shortly after the apex court upheld his election as the Governor of Kogi State, Mr Bello who said the victory means a lot to him, thanked God and the people of the State for giving him a mandate for another four years.

“I thank the people of Kogi State who turned out en masse and trusted me and gave us their mandate for another four years. I appreciate Mr President, Muhammadu Buhari, and all the party leaders of the All Progressives Congress at all levels.

“This wonderful resounding statement from God almighty through the justices of the Supreme Court means a lot to me and the people of Kogi State.

“By the special grace of God, we will continue to do more for our people in the area of security, infrastructure, fighting corruption, and to ensure that we lead with the fear of God,” he promised.

The Governor stressed that his administration will need the support of everyone as he seeks to push a united State, which he said, has not been united over the years.

“I will continue to do my best to ensure that across the party line, we continue to unite Kogi State and the people will continue to benefit and feel the dividends of democracy irrespective of your religion or the senatorial district you come from.

“In this particular pronouncement of the Supreme Court, I state that there is no victor and there is no vanquished, we only tested what the law and fact is before the court; they have spoken and I know you will join me in making sure that we unite the state.

“I call on my brothers and sisters, those who contested with me, the victory is all ours because we are citizens of Kogi State. We all have the interest of the state at heart, but today, the people spoke; God almighty has really affirmed this assertion by the people.”

The apex court, in its judgement led by the Chief Justice of Nigeria, Justice Tanko Muhammad, dismissed the appeals filed by the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the Kogi Governorship Election, Musa Wada.

The panel also dismissed the seven grounds of appeal filed by the Social Democratic Party (SDP) and its candidate, Natasha Akpoti, which includes an allegation of age falsification against the Kogi State Deputy Governor.