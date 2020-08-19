Nobody has my net worth in the House – Kiddwaya

Adeniyi Adewoyin

Current Head of House Kiddwaya has boasted none of the Housemates is as rich as he is.

He spoke during a conversation with Erica.

According to him: “I don’t take things seriously in this house; if I did, I would have had issues with some Housemates.

“I know what I have outside; my net worth cannot be compared with them outside here.

“Nobody compares. They don’t compare to me, not like am bragging or something but my net worth, my bank account don’t compare to them.”

He also apologised to others over his comment last night.

While addressing the Housemates, Kidd had said he would remain in the House next week while some of them will be evicted on Sunday.

His statement provoked some of the Housemates like Lucy and Wathoni who didn’t take it lightly with him.

He however admitted his mistake and apologized, saying his comments were “quite insensitive but wasn’t an attack on anybody.”