The Northeast Development Commission (NEDC) has set up an Education Endowment Fund worth N6billion. The Managing Director of the commission, Mohammed Alkali, who disclosed this at the inauguration of the NEDC-EEF Board of Trustees (BOT) in Abuja, said the endowment fund is aimed at resuscitating the region’s devastated education sector and rebuild human capital. Alkali […]

The post North-East Development Commission sets up N6bn Education Fund appeared first on The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News.

Like this: Like Loading...