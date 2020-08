SEOUL—In a year that once looked primed for outward provocation through its weapons program, North Korea has instead turned inward in recent months.

Pyongyang in recent weeks has reshuffled its leadership and made a rare admission of defeat on its five-year economic policy. Further keeping the regime focused on the homefront are widespread flooding due to torrential rain and the task of keeping the coronavirus out of a country under-equipped to deal with a massive outbreak.

…