Northern governors mourn Fasanmi

Kolade Adeyemi, Jos

The Northern Governors’ Forum yesterday mourned the death of elder statesman and leader of the Yoruba socio-cultural group, Afenifere, Pa Ayorinde Fasanmi.

The Chairman of the forum and Plateau State governor, Hon. Simon Bako Lalong, in a condolence message on behalf of the forum, described the death of the elder statesman as a great loss to the Yoruba nation and Nigeria as a whole, given his enormous contributions to the political development of Nigeria.

Lalong said Pa Fasanmi played active role in the enthronement of democracy and its sustenance through his roles as a legislator in the first and second Republics where he advocated for good governance, justice and equity.

While praying God to grant his soul eternal rest, he condoled with his family, friends, political associates and followers.

