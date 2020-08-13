Northern governors urge probe into Mailafia’s allegation

Northern Governors’ Forum (NGF) has called on security agencies to investigate the allegation by former presidential candidate of African Democratic Congress (ADC), Dr. Obadiah Mailafia. The presidential hopeful, who was Deputy Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), had alleged that “one of the Northern governors is the commander of Boko Haram in Nigeria.” […]

