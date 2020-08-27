Nothing Can Stop The Independence Of Biafra, IPOB Leader, Nnamdi Kanu Cries Out

Nnamdi Kanu leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has disclosed that there are times he gets so overwhelmed and feels like dropping the agitation for Biafra.

Nnamdi Kanu made the declaration in a letter to his members where he reacted to the alleged killing of some IPOB members on Sunday by security operatives at Emene in Enugu state.

The IPOB leader compared himself to the biblical Jesus Christ who asked that if possible, the ‘cup’ of dying on the cross should pass over him.

“In my most private moments – when I reflect on this struggle and its fallouts, I have often been tempted, like Christ, to ask that this cup be passed from me. I am sure you all feel the same in many fleeting moments of despair that is common with the fragile human spirit,” he said in the letter made available to Daily Sun by Emma Powerful, the group’s spokesperson.

Nnamdi Kanu, however, added that despite the struggles and temptations, he remains committed to the actualization of a sovereign Biafra, nothing that the death of those who lost their lives in the struggle must not be allowed to be in vain.

“So, as we mourn this latest mass murder of our people, let us all take some comfort that they didn’t die in vain, they died in honour, they fell in defence of freedom and their precious blood will be best requited by our collective and abiding resolve to never back down until Biafra is restored,” Nnamdi Kanu said.

