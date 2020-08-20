Notorious Fraudster who Scammed over N500,000 Nigerians Online on EFCC’s Wanted List

An online Instagram Fraudster who had been under close supervision after various reports from devastated victims whom he had successfully scammed with fake Giveaways on instagram.

Following reports, he was recently monitored and it was discovered that he was dealing with people who he scams online using his fake Instagram account with various user names.

It was reported that he defrauded over 500,000 Nigerians.

Sequel to this report it was brought to EFCC notice that Cowrywise Osagie Enegetable is wanted for defrauding victims using a WhatsApp number 07084786439 which is switched off but still available on whatsApp.

Another report has however revealed how Osagie Cowrywise has been defrauding people on the cyberspace, currently he was reported to have sold Instagram adverts and account to people without delivering or refunds.

He also went further to block his client who are victims of this circumstance.

The EFCC has vowed to follow up the investigation and has advertised telling people to report all fraudulent cases with Cowrywise Osagie Enegetable with providus bank transactions.

The Street Journal reports that a 39-year-old businessman, Okafor Uzoma, who allegedly defrauded a business associate of N10 million, was on Thursday arraigned before a Wuse Zone 6 Chief Magistrates’ Court, Abuja.

Uzoma, who lives at Plot 35, POW, Kubwa, Abuja, is standing trial on a three-count charge bordering on breach of trust, cheating and issuance of dud cheque, offences he denied committing.

Prosecutor Peter Ejike, said the complainant, one Agnes Aneke of Finance Quarters, Kubwa, Abuja, reported the matter to the office of the Assistant-Inspector of Police, through a written petition on Sept 10,2019.

Ejike alleged that Uzoma convinced Aneke to invest N10million in his company, All-Times Multi-Purpose Ltd.

The prosecutor further alleged that after some time, the complainant requested for her money and the accused person dishonestly issued a cheque to her for withdrawal of N10 million, knowing there was no money in the account.

“The cheque was dishonoured when it was presented at the bank.

“All efforts made by the complainant to get the defendant to pay the money were abortive and unsuccessful”, he said.

According to Ejike, the offence contravened Sections 322, 312 of the Penal Code Law and Section 231 of the Dishonoured Cheque Act.

The Magistrate, Linda Chidama, granted the defendant bail in the sum of N2 million with two sureties in like sum.

Chidama said the sureties must reside within the court’s jurisdiction and adjourned the case until Sept.4, for hearing.

