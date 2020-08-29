NPA expects 26 ships with petroleum products, others at Lagos ports

The Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) says it is expecting 26 ships laden with petroleum products, food items, and other goods in Lagos ports, from Aug. 29 to Sept. 6.

The NPA made this known in its publication, `Shipping Position’, a copy of which was made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos on Saturday.

It said that the ships contained bulk sugar, frozen fish, bulk wheat, butane gas, automobile gasoline, salt, petrol, base oil, gypsum, and general cargo.

NPA also said that nine ships had arrived at the ports, waiting to berth with the container, base oil, ethanol, and petrol.

The organisation added that 19 other ships were at the ports discharging the container, bulk wheat, automobile gasoline, petrol, corn, frozen fish, gypsum, general cargo, and bulk clinker.

