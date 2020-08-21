NSE: Investors stake N1.75bn on 158.62m shares

The Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) on Friday moved 158.62 million shares worth N1.75 billion exchanged in 3,194 deals.

This was in contrast with 179.55 million shares valued at N2.53 billion achieved in 3,055 deals on Thursday.

An analysis of the activity chart indicates that Zenith Bank was the toast of investors as it sold 19.08 million shares worth N321.99 million.

FBN Holdings followed with 17.89 million shares valued at N89.45 million, while GT Bank traded 16.15 million shares worth N408.79 million.

Nigerian Breweries accounted for 9.13 million shares valued at N327.44 million, while Chams sold 8.73 million shares worth N1.78 million.

However, the market capitalisation rebounded further by N9 billion or 0.07 per cent to close at N13.158 trillion against N13.149 trillion on Thursday.

Also, the All-Share Index which opened at 25,204.60 inched higher by 17.27 points or 0.07 per cent to close at 25,221.87.

Nigeria Breweries led the gainers’ table, gaining N1 to close at N36 per share.

International Breweries garnered 30k to close at N3.60, while Unilever improved by 20k to close at N13.95 per share.

Oando appreciated by 11k to close at N2.35, while University Press also gained 11k to close at N1.24 per share.

On the other hand, Okomu Oil topped the laggards’ chart with a loss of N1 to close at N79 per share.

Presco trailed with a loss of 50k to close at N51, while UACN lost 35k to close at N5.50 per share.

Guaranty Trust Bank shed 15k to close at N25.10, Dangote Sugar dipped 10k to close at N12.50 per share.

(NAN)