NSE meets on post COVID-19 work adaptation

The Nigerian Society of Engineers (NSE), Bwari Branch, on Saturday met to examine the way forward for a post-COVID-19 work adaptation in the country.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that this was part of the association’s target at the branch 2020 Engineering Conference and Annual General Meeting in Abuja.

The meeting has the theme: ‘Post COVID-19 Work Adaptation; Impact on Engineering Infrastructure and Justification for Work Flexibility’.

Mr. Dauda Musa, Chairman NSE, Bwari branch, said the theme was chosen in view of the global pandemic which was now referred to as the new normal.

He added that the theme was also carefully selected to discuss the way forward and adaptations to the changes in work conditions which have come to stay.

Musa said that the pandemic had continued to threaten economies globally and its impact on Engineering was largely visible in the development, operations, and construction of engineering infrastructure.

Mr. Dominic Akuboh, the Guest Speaker and Chairman, Nigerian Institution of Civil Engineers, Abuja chapter, said that the world of work has been altered due to developments following the outbreak early in the year.

Akuboh, in his presentation, said that the country has no option but to adapt to these new changes.

“On the impact of COVID-19 lessons on Engineering Infrastructure, discussions were considered on the basis of their various phases such as development, construction, and operations.

“It was established that going forward, physical and social distance should form part of design and construction considerations, especially for service-oriented public buildings and spaces.

“These include airports, banks, motor parks, parking spaces, a stadium, and many others.

“Automated waste collection systems from multi-storey buildings as well as access control disinfection chamber installations shall be encouraged and pursued vigorously.

“So also, provision of ventilators incorporate organisation clinics.”

He further said that Air Quality Control in public buildings was also recommended to be given due considerations, while industrial machines would have to be serviced thoroughly to remove rust from prolonged nonusage.

Akuboh also said that following the lockdown, engineering structures, such as schools and other public buildings need a clean sweep and fumigation, thereby creating jobs in the process.

He said: “Perhaps COVID-19 lessons present an opportunity to also have the country test-run e-voting and e-procurement to avoid a large gathering of people at a time and for so long a period.

“The paper also x-rays the lessons learned from the pandemic measures with the aim of leveraging on it to create opportunities for engineers on a sustainable basis.

“With these changes, continuous professional skills development may be one of the few measures to keep professionals updated and relevant in the world of work.”

Also speaking, the President of NSE, Mr. Babagana Mohammed, advised members of the organisation to collaborate while profering solutions to challenges in the process.

Mohammed, who was also the chairman of the occasion, said that the engineering profession was a reputable one and as such, must be practiced ethically.

According to him, once a member behaves unethically, no one in the society would want to associate with such a person.

He also encouraged members to adhere to the rules of the organisation, especially on prompt and consistent payment of their dues.

This, he added, was not the only key for the progress of the organisation, but also showed a sense of responsibility of members.

NAN reports that the meeting was attended by about 20 participants and in line with the COVID-19 protocol of the Federal Government.