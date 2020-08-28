NUPENG sees stronger NUPENGASSAN as Festus becomes new PENGASSAN president

By Victor Ahiuma-Young

Members of the Petroleum and Natural Gas Senior Staff Association of Nigeria, PENGASSAN, have elected Osifo Festus as the new President of the Association for the next three years.

Festus of Total Nigeria Plc in the early hours of Friday 28th August, emerged 16th President after he defeated his challenger, Roland Frederick, of Shell Petroleum Development Company, SPDC, by 200 to 183 votes.

Meanwhile, in congratulatory message to the new leaders, President of the Nigeria Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas Workers, NUPENG, Prince Williams Akporeha, congratulated the new president and members of the association for a successful conference.

Akporeha said “NUPENG congratulates Festus Osifo on his emergence as PENGASSAN President . This is a victory for a stronger labour movement and NUPENGASSAN.”

A total of 384 delegates drawn from the Association branches nationwide participated in the 6th Triennial National Delegates Conference held at the NAF Conference Center Abuja.

Others elected officers are Duru Mathew Deputy President, Victor Ononokpono National Treasurer .

Also other elected Central Working Committee, CWC, members include Ngozi Chiwendu Women in PENGASSAN, Aniete Udo National PRO who was unopposed, Charles Ogbowu, National Auditor 1, Kabiru Dan. Azumi, Financial Sec, and Kelechi Ugwulo of NALCO as the National Industrial Relations Officer , while Bosun Olaniyi is the National Auditor 2.

All the elected officials where later sworn in by the General Secretary, Lumumba Okugbawa.

The new President, in his acceptance speech, promised to abide by the Association constitution in all his dealings and return powers to the branches, while fighting for the protection of members job and welfare.

He thanked the delegates for electing men and women of character who he promised would not disappoint the confidence reposed on them.

