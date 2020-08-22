Nwanu opens up on gang-up against Westerhof at USA 94

Super Eagles of Nigeria defender Chidi Nwanu at the USA 1994 FIFA World Cup PHOTO: Juha Tamminen

Former Super Eagles and Anderlecht defender Chidi Nwanu has spoken on the gang-up against former Nigeria coach, Clemens Westerhof at the USA 94 world cup, and how it hindered the team’s progression at the tournament,

In an interview with Vanguard Sports, Nwanu was asked about the belief that if not for the gang-up against Westerhof, the USA ’94 team could have got to the final, he replied saying:

“I am telling you that we had all that was needed to win that World Cup because another thing was that we had officials that were only after their estacode which they had already gotten because it was too much for them. They robbed us, the players. Maybe they were more interested in going home because if you look at that match, you would feel bad we lost the way we did.”

He continued: “Why would somebody work against his team because he was not playing? Why would players gang up against the coach who felt that we needed to change hotel to have better concentration?

I was the one who stood up against them when we had a meeting with officials and I told them whoever left this place I would make sure they stoned him at the airport when we arrived. We had a lot of issues, some of the players went out, carrying women and some slept where they were not supposed to sleep. The coach wanted to change all that and they ganged up against him. Today I see some of them coming to the national team as a coach; something you destroyed?

I was so disappointed after the match against Italy because I was not ready to leave the World Cup at the time we left. It hindered a lot of things for me personally because I had a target. That was how I saw football. It was my calling and I gave everything into it.

Vanguard