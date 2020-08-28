NYPD union president says Democrat politicians have ‘surrendered New York’s streets’ in RNC speech

The President of the NYPD’s Police Benevolent Association union has accused Democrat leaders of ‘surrendering’ American streets in a fiery Republican National Convention speech.

Pat Lynch’s pre-recorded address aired during Thursday night’s RNC, as dozens of cities across the country grapple with soaring crime rates and civil unrest.

‘The Democrats have walked away from us. They have walked away from police officers and they’ve walked away from the innocent people we protect. Democratic politicians have surrendered our streets and our institutions,’ Lynch stated.

‘They [Democrats] have hijacked and dismantled the criminal justice system. They have passed laws that have made it impossible for police officers to do our jobs effectively’.

It is the first time in at least three decades that the NYPD union has endorsed a presidential candidate.

Scroll down for video

The President of the NYPD’s Police Benevolent Association union has accused Democrat leaders of ‘surrendering American streets’ in a fiery Republican National Convention speech

In New York City, shootings were up 177 percent in July when compared to the same month last year. NYPD officers are seen responding to the shooting murder of a man in Brooklyn last week

Lynch went on to claim that the goal of the ‘radical left’ is to completely eliminate police altogether.

‘The radical left’s anti-law enforcement campaign… is about a message. The message is police officers are the enemy. The message is criminals have the right to resist arrest,’ he stated.

‘That’s the message echoing from City Halls and state houses across our country. It’s playing on a loop in the media. The criminals have heard that message and they’re taking full advantage.’

Back in June, New York City’s Democratic Mayor, Bill de Blasio, announced that the NYPD’s budget would be slashed by $1 billion following widespread anti-police protests.

In the wake of the cut, violent crime has surged dramatically across all five boroughs of The Big Apple

Lynch explained that he has been an NYPD officer for 30 years, before stating: ‘I’ve never seen our streets go this bad this quickly,’

In July, murders were up 58.8 percent when compared to the same month last year. Shootings were up a staggering 177 percent.

Lynch referenced the staggering rise in gun violence in his RNC address, stating: ‘We are staring down the barrel of a public safety disaster. More than 1,000 people have been shot in New York City so far this year, almost 300 have been killed.

‘These are not just numbers, these are real people’.

New York City police officers investigate the scene of a shooting in the Bedford-Stuyvesant neighborhood of Brooklyn last month. Shootings in July were up 177 percent

Last week, an innocent bystander was shot in broad daylight in Brooklyn while he walked with his wife to buy toothpaste from a nearby store. Doctors fear he will never walk again after the bullet struck his spine

The NYPD released its comprehensive crime figures for the month of July 2020, showing shootings and murders were up when compared with the same time last year

Lynch went on to tout President Trump as a fierce defender of police officers.

The Commander-in-chief has described himself as ‘LAW & ORDER PRESIDENT’, while others at the RNC have blasted the Democrats for not coming out forcefully enough to condemn riots, looting and shootings.

On Thursday, former NYC mayor Rudy Giuliani endorsed Trump and trashed his Presidential rival Joe Biden, by stating: ‘You can’t beat crime from your basement, Joe!’

In his own speech, Vice President Mike Pence told voters ‘you won’t be safe in Joe Biden’s America’.

NYC Mayor Bill de Blasio said on Monday that violent crime is ‘painful’ and ‘horrible’. He recently announced $1 billion in NYPD budget cuts

Governor Andrew Cuomo has blamed police themselves for the rising crime, saying they have done ‘very little’ to come up with reform plans. Police are seen responding to a shooting in NYC earlier this month

Meanwhile, five separate shootings were reported in New York City between Wednesday evening and Thursday morning.

The victims were all aged in their teens and twenties. All are recovering in hospital.

Meanwhile, last week, an innocent bystander was shot in broad daylight in Brooklyn while he walked with his wife to buy toothpaste from a nearby store.

Doctors fear he will likely never walk again after the bullet struck his spine.

Police unions have blamed bail reform, police budget cuts, and anti-cop sentiment for the rise in violent crime.

But Governor Andrew Cuomo has blamed police themselves for the rising crime, saying they have done ‘very little’ to come up with reform plans.

He also threatened to pull funding from up to 500 departments across the state if they do not have reform plans in place by April 2021.

De Blasio said last week that violent crime is ‘painful’ and ‘horrible’ and said that the NYPD is ‘engaging the community more deeply’ to try to stem the tide.