Obasanjo tests negative for COVID-19

Former President, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo has tested negative for Covid-19.

He was said to have been tested for coronavirus on Friday at his Olusegun Obasanjo Presidential Library (OOPL) Pent House residence, Okemosan, Abeokuta, Ogun State capital.

His media aide, Kehinde Akinyemi, disclosed on Sunday that the samples of the test, conducted by Dr. Olukunle Oluwasemowo of the Molecular Genetics Laboratory 54gene, Lagos.

According to him, the test result returned negative on Saturday.

“The laboratory is one of the accredited laboratories approved by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) to conduct the crucial Covid-19 test on both asymptomatic and symptomatic Nigerians”, the statement said.

