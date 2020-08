Our Reporter

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo has tested negative for COVID-19.

The former President took the test last Friday at his Olusegun Obasanjo Presidential Library (OOPL) Pent House residence, Okemosan, Abeokuta, Ogun State capital.

His Special Assistant on Media, Kehinde Akinyemi, disclosed on Sunday the result conducted by Dr Olukunle Oluwasemowo of the Molecular Genetics Laboratory 54gene, Lagos returned negative.

