Obaseki, APC in showdown over refinery 

Bisi Olaniyi, Benin

GOVERNOR Godwin Obaseki of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and the Media Campaign Council of the All Progressives Congress (APC) are engaged in a showdown over modular refinery in Edo State.

The campaign council, through its Chairman, Prince John Mayaki, yesterday at a news conference in Benin, said the refinery was privately owned and not Obaseki’s project.

The governor, reacting through his Special Adviser on Media and Communication Strategy, Crusoe Osagie, however, accused APC members of having sleepless nights over his achievements.

The campaign council said Obaseki attempted to steal credit for the building of the privately-owned refinery at Ologbo near Benin in Ikpoba-Okha Local Government, because his administration lacked any achievement to show for its four-year term.

It condemned the governor’s “irresponsible and mischievous” latching onto the project to enjoy undeserved plaudits, while challenging him to publicise the contribution of his government to the success of the project.

The campaign council noted that the refinery was a Federal Government-backed privately-funded project, undertaken by the AIPCC Energy Ltd, in a joint venture between AFCOM and Peiyang Chemical Equipment Company of China.

It accused the governor of frustrating the development of the refinery project with his disastrous economic policies and disregard for the rule of law, which it noted had driven investors from the state.