Obaseki: let peace reign in Edo

By Bisi Olaniyi, Benin

Governor Godwin Obaseki has urged the opposition and other stakeholders to let peace reign, to ensure a safe state.

He spoke at the Government House in Benin during an interactive session with reporters.

Obaseki, the Peoples Democratic Party’s (PDP’s) governorship candidate, who spoke extempore, noted that his administration was making efforts to change the society, stressing that change was always very difficult for people to accept, as they would prefer to maintain the status quo, which he said would not lead them anywhere.

Said he: “If we have a peaceful environment and go for an election today, they (the opposition) don’t have the confidence that they will win, because they know where the sympathies of the people are. Rather than trying to persuade and win over people, as they do not have records to do so, their strategy is to first wage war of massive and very vicious propaganda.”

“The next thing is to put fear, intimidation and scare people from coming out to exercise their franchise. By the grace of God, they will not succeed.”

