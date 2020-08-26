Obaseki means well for Edo, deserves overwhelming support, says Cleric

Obaseki Godwin

Rev. Olu Martins, the Executive Director, Canvassers for Democracy and Rule of Law, on Wednesday said Gov. Godwin Obaseki of Edo meant well for the people and therefore deserved overwhelming support of all in his re-election bid.

Rev. Martins, who is also the lead pastor of Hillcity Ministry and an activist, was reacting to his purported endorsement of the All Progressives Congress (APC), candidate, Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu, in Benin.

Martins told newsmen that there was never a time he endorsed Ize-Iyamu adding that it was a joke taken too far.

Martins said, “For some 48 hours now my phone has been inundated with calls and texts of my purported endorsement of the APC candidate.

“The candidate of the APC is my very good friend and that of my family whom I respect and relate with freely and regularly.

“He played a pivotal role in my life and continues to so do.

“I visited him as I normally will, being a friend that politics would not separate on Aug. 23, to have a private chat where I met some of my friends on the APC/POI divide.

“I am an activist and not a party person and I can associate freely. That association should not be tagged endorsement or dumping Obaseki when that is not what I came to do.

“I do not have issues with him but I have my preference politically speaking in this re-election of Obaseki. I have been a staunch supporter of the governor.

“I am a committed Canvasser of Obaseki re-election bid having appeared on several media stations both local, national and even international, the recent being a massive rally where I was like the spokesperson,” Martins said.

According to him, I have always been a direct person as I have never been known to probate and reprobate at the same time. When I support you, I do so without wavering.

“I supported Ize-Iyamu in 2016 and stayed with him until Supreme Court verdict. I intend to do the same with Godwin Obaseki until he wins his re-election come Sept. 19,” he added.

Martins also debunked the allegation of financial inducement saying that he would have sold out in 2016 when he was approached.

“I am convinced that Obaseki means well for Edo people and has done well for them.

“He, therefore, deserves our overwhelming support in his bid to deliver to Edo state the much needed and already visible development.”( NAN)

vanguardngr.com