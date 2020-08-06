Obaseki vandalised Edo Assembly complex — APC

*It’s undergoing renovation — PDP

By Gabriel Enogholase & Ozioruva Aliu

The All Progressives Congress, APC, has accused Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo State of vandalising Anthony Enahoro Complex, the state House of Assembly building.

APC, through Chairman of Edo State APC Media Campaign Council, John Mayaki, accused Obaseki of vandalising the complex to impose an illegal minority rule.

Earlier, as security men, including plainclothes officers, flooded the House, artisans were seen removing the roof of the assembly complex, while truckloads of sand had been offloaded in front of the complex, with the Speaker, Frank Okiye, saying the House was undergoing renovation works.

The governor had to cut short his campaign, and arrived the complex alongside his deputy, Philip Shaibu, when he heard news of the security men’s presence.

Also, a statement by the PDP State Publicity Secretary, Chris Nehikhare, said: “The All Progressives Congress, APC, and its former National Chairman, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, have mobilised the police from Abuja to replace the officers from the Edo State Police Command stationed at the Anthony Enahoro complex of the Edo State House of Assembly.

“The move, it was gathered, is preparatory to plots to take over the Assembly complex, which is undergoing reconstruction, with a view to illegally inaugurate 14 dissident members-elect, whose seats have long been declared vacant, so as to take control of the Assembly.

“It was learned that Comrade Oshiomhole has started mobilising thugs to move to the complex so as to provide cover for the impending planned action to import a fake mace for the members-elect to work in cahoots with the impeached Deputy Speaker, Yekini Idiaye, to actualise this plot.

APC

However, APC, in the statement by Mayaki, said the governor besieged the complex out of fear that his “illegal House of just five members will be overturned and replaced with a more representative Assembly.”

According to APC, “the outgoing governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, has placed the independence of the legislative arm and the democracy of Edo State on trial.

“He has ordered the ruin and destruction of the Assembly complex under the pretense of a renovation exercise out of fear that his illegally-formed Assembly of just five members will be overturned and replaced with a more representative one.

“It should be recalled that the National Assembly ruled that the Assembly formed by Mr. Godwin Obaseki last year after abducting some members-elect dead in the night was illegally done and, therefore, is unknown to law.

“Regardless of this, and loud outcry from the people of Edo State, Mr. Godwin Obaseki persisted in the illegality and denied representation to 14 members.

“Since then, five more members, led by the Deputy Speaker, Yekini Idiaye, have since renounced the illegal gathering of Mr. Godwin Obaseki and maintained their support for the All Progressives Congress, APC.”

