‘Obaseki will be re-elected because of his performance’

Bisi Olaniyi, Benin

THE Southsouth Zonal Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Chief Dan Orbih, has said Governor Godwin Obaseki will be re-elected on September 19 because of his sterling performance.

He hailed Obaseki for reducing the debt profile inherited from his predecessor.

Orbih, who is also the chairman, Edo PDP Campaign Council, spoke during the governor’s re-election campaign at Agbede in Etsako West Local Government.

He said: “The September 19 governorship election in Edo State will be a poll for liberation and freedom of the people.

“I hail Governor Obaseki for fighting against godfatherism. The fight is not one person’s, but a fight for Edo people.”

Obaseki enjoined the people to vote for him on September 19, to liberate the state.

