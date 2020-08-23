Obi, Soyinka, Moghalu, others to speak at Anaedoonline lecture

Mr. Peter Obi

By Nnamdi Ojiego

Former Governor of Anambra State and vice presidential candidate of Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Mr. Peter Obi; Nobel Laureate, Professor Wole Soyinka; former Deputy Governor of Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN, Prof Kingsley Moghalu; Chairman, Innoson Vehicles Manufacturing, IVM, Chief Innocent Chukwuma and former member of Ebonyi State House of Assembly, Maria Ude Nwachi, are among those to speak at this year’s Anaedoonline.com annual lecture.

A statement by the Publisher, Mr. Cornel Osigwe, noted that this year’s theme, “The Place of Youth in Politics and Economy”, was chosen to encourage the youths to take their rightful place in the politics and economy of the country.

The statement noted that the keynote address will be delivered by the member representing Nnewi North in the Anambra State House of Assembly, Nonso Smart Okafor, at the event slated for August 29.

It added: “All over the world, most especially in the developed world, society is tapping into the creative power of the youth. The youth are causing major disruptions in every facet of the economy.

“However, in Nigeria, there is a huge gap in the ratio of the older generations holding leadership positions in our economy and politics than the younger generation and these may be a major reason why our country has failed to leapfrog into the league of developed nations.

“In reality, the majority of the average Nigerian youth are unemployed, uneducated, dejected, and rejected; have lost hope in themselves and faith in the country.

“Having identified this situation, Anaedoonline.com’s second anniversary lecture shall focus on the call to the younger generation to wake up and take their place in the politics and economy of our country in order to make Nigeria great.”

