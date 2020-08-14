Obiano’s test of wills with monarchs

Sentry

Trouble looms in Anambra State. It seems some prominent personalities are set to engage Governor Willie Obiano in the political battle of his life. It appears the governor is equally ready for a showdown.

On Wednesday, he placed a year suspension on 12 traditional rulers who went on a trip to Abuja allegedly without consultation or approval from the government.

The government argues that in leaving their respective domains without notifying either the state or their respective local governments, the monarchs violated the code of conduct for their office.

But Sentry gathered the rulers are mainly being punished for visiting Chief Arthur Eze, a prominent leader of the state, as part of the unfolding political war between Obiano and ‘big men’ opposed to his administration.

Many of these ‘new found opponents’ were before now staunch allies. “It is the politics of 2021 governorship that is causing all these. Not less than six billionaires are interested in succeeding Obiano,” an insider disclosed.

The suspended Igwes with backing of the governor’s opponents, look set to resist the suspension. “The state will boil. The Igwes will go to court. We will do everything to challenge this anomaly,” the source added.

For his part, Anambra APC chairman, Chief Basil Ejidike, accuses Obiano of meddling with the traditional institution.

He said: “As a people of culture, our traditional institutions and rulers are sacrosanct and should be treated as such. The recent imbroglio between the government and some traditional rulers in the state is another ploy to muscle down traditional rulers in Anambra.”

Observers are waiting to see who backs down between the governor and his opponents over this matter.

