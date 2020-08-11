Odigie-Oyegun, a voice of reason, APC hails ex-Chairman on 81st Birthday

By Omeiza Ajayi – Abuja

The All Progressives Congress APC has described elder statesman and former National Chairman of the party, Chief John Odigie-Oyegun as a voice of reason in the national polity.

Deputy National Publicity Secretary of the party, Mr Yekini Nabena stated this in a special tribute on the occasion of Chief Odigie-Oyegun’s 81st birthday on August 12.

“Our great Party rejoices with Chief Odigie-Oyegun and his family, friends, and associates for the good health, exemplary life, and good tidings the Almighty God has granted him.

“Chief Odigie-Oyegun is undoubtedly a man of many positive first. The country’s youngest permanent secretary, first elected governor of Edo State, first national chairman of the APC who led us as then opposition party to presidential victory in 2015 after defeating the then ruling Peoples Democratic Party (PDP). Indeed, there is much to celebrate as Chief Odigie-Oyegun clocks another year in an illustrious life journey.

“A gentleman with uncommon humility, our great party attests that Chief Odigie-Oyegun remains a voice of reason in the national polity and a strong advocate the APC’s progressive ideals and mantra.

In the ongoing drive by the Governor Mai Mala Buni-led APC Caretaker/Extra-Ordinary National Convention Committee to reposition the party and ensure peace and unity across party ranks, the Party continues to count on the support of Chief John Odigie-Oyegun and other party leaders to achieve this goal.

“The Party prays for Chief Odigie-Oyegun a long, healthy and fulfilled years in service to the Party and country”, APC stated.

