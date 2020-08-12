Odigie-Oyegun clocks 81

By Jide Orintunsin, Abuja

The ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) has said its former National Chairman, Chief John Odigie-Oyegun, is a voice of reason in national polity and a strong advocate of progressive ideals and mantra of the party.

The party eulogised him in a congratulatory message yesterday in Abuja by its Deputy National Publicity Secretary, Yekini Nabena, on today’s 81st birthday of the former Edo State governor.

The statement reads: “The APC celebrates elder statesman and our former National Chairman, H. E. Chief John Odigie-Oyegun, on the occasion of his 81st birthday on August 12, 2020.

“Our great party rejoices with Chief Odigie-Oyegun and his family, friends and associates for the good health, exemplary life and good tidings the Almighty God has granted him.

“Chief Odigie-Oyegun is undoubtedly a man of many positive firsts. The country’s youngest Permanent Secretary, first elected governor of Edo State, first National Chairman of the APC, who led us as then opposition party to presidential victory in 2015 after defeating the then ruling Peoples Democratic Party (PDP). Indeed, there is much to celebrate as Chief Odigie-Oyegun clocks another year in an illustrious life’s journey.

“A gentleman with uncommon humility, our great party attests that Chief Odigie-Oyegun remains a voice of reason in the national polity and a strong advocate the APC’s progressive ideals and mantra.

“In the ongoing drive by the Governor Mai Mala Buni-led APC Caretaker/Extra-Ordinary National Convention Committee to reposition the party and ensure peace and unity across party ranks, the party continues to count on the support of Chief Odigie-Oyegun and other party leaders to achieve this goal.

“The party prays for Chief Odigie-Oyegun a long, healthy and fulfilled years in service to the party and country.”

