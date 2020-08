Akparata powder (Mahogany seed) is a famous thickener used in traditional soups and is a favourite of Enugu indigenes, Eastern Nigeria. If you are looking to try a local recipe and want to whet your appetite, this is for you. Ingredients Akparata powder (4 tbsp) Assorted beef Stockfish Dry fish Crayfish (2 tbsp) Cameroun pepper […]

The post Ofe Akparata (Mahogany Seed Soup) Recipe appeared first on The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News.

Like this: Like Loading...