By Paul Olayemi – Sapele

The Deputy Chairman of the All Progressive Congress, and former House of Assembly aspirant in Sapele, Delta State, Mr. Moses Ogodo, has congratulated the Deputy Senate President, Sen. Ovie Omo-Agege on his 57th birthday.

In a statement issued on Monday the 4th of August, by the former Sapele Okpe community chairman, in Sapele, he praised the Senator for the stability and focused legislation, he has brought to Delta Central and the Senate.

Ogodo also felicitated with the Omo-Agege political family and friends.

Ogodo said “Agege tenure as deputy senate president had brought about the passing of many bills that have helped to redefined politics, loyalty and the advancement of Niger Delta.

“I believe that his emergence as Delta Central Senator and rise to the Deputy Senate seat has brought a wealth of experience that would be most useful for the country’s development especially in peace sustenance across Niger Delta and the country.”

Ogodo also prayed that God will grant the Deputy senate president longer life, good health, and wisdom to continue serving his people and the country.

Vanguard

The post Ogodo extols Omo Agege at 57 appeared first on Vanguard News.

Like this: Like Loading...