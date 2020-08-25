Ogun CJ to new magistrates: Dispense justice with fairness

By Adebisi Onanuga

Ogun State Chief Judge Justice Mosunmola Dipeolu has urged newly appointed chief and senior magistrates in the state to resist the temptation of abusing judicial powers in the course of dispensing justice.

She gave the advice while administering the oath of office on six newly appointed chief and senior magistrates at the Judiciary Complex, Kobape Road, Abeokuta.

The chief magistrates are: Mr. Awofeso Ireti-Olu Babatunde, Mr. Dipeolu Dehinde and Mrs. Osinbajo Moriyike Oluwabunmi, while Mr. Shodeinde Ogooluwa Adekunle, Mrs. Kolawole Ogunbowale and Mr. Solana Shodeinde Abayomi were appointed as senior magistrates .

She urged them not to be carried away with enormous powers which various laws conferred on them.

“You must be honest in all your dealings, hardworking, diligent, time conscious, reliable and deal with citizens and litigants who appear before youwith human face.

“Judicial officers have a constitutional duty to serve this nation as competently, diligently, fairly, professionally and speedily as is humanly possible all things considered, as there are no sacred cows and that include the judiciary.

“Judicial officers are public servants whose salaries and other entitlements are paid by this nation whose majority citizens live in abject poverty and judicial independence goes hand in hand with accountability,” Justice Dipeolu said.

She said they would be subjected to criticism because it was through it that they would be able to correct their faults and shortcomings, adding that it would also enable them provide better service to the public.

“Indeed, our conduct must therefore be professional and above reproach at all times. Judicial officers must earn the trust, respect and confidence of the people they serve,” she added

She urged them to always remember that theirs was a power to be exercised with utmost fairness.