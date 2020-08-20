Ogun community warns over Chinese firm’s threat

Our Reporter

Indigenes of Ejila Awori community in Ogun State have appealed to Governor Dapo Abiodun to stop alleged moves by management of Ogun Guangdong Free Trade Zone to close and divert 4.5km Captain David’s road in Ejila Awori land.

The paramount ruler, Oba Nurudeen Osoja, Onikogbo of Ikogbo, told reporters the community received a notice from the firm to divert and close the ever-busy road constructed decades ago.

He informed youths have written a letter dated June 15, 2020 on the notice, which he described as inimical to the community interests.

He added the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Work and Infrastructure was also informed through a letter dated July 1, 2020 on the alleged moves.

Despite these, he lamented Guangdong management has continued to threaten to divert the road any moment from now.

The monarch said the ongoing construction of Ejila-Awori road has been stopped by the firm without any justification, accusing the firm of frustrating the Governor’s efforts to develop the community.

He warned the firm constituted serious threat to law and order as youths in the community have sworn to resist the forceful closure of the road.

According to him: “As as a law abiding and peace loving traditional ruler, I have continued to appeal to the youths not to take the law into their hands but I appeal to Governor Abiodun to quickly intervene in this matter to avoid any breach of the peace in the community and the state at large.

“We shall continue to ensure that peace reigns supreme in the community as we are waiting the resumption of work on Ejila-Awori road.”