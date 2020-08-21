Ogun first lady commends COVID-19 team on World Humanitarian Day

To commemorate the World Humanitarian Day marked yearly on August 19, Mrs Bamidele Abiodun, wife of Ogun State governor, met with healthcare workers on the frontline of the state’s COVID-19 response as well as the state’s coordinating team to show appreciation for the inestimable services to tame the pandemic.

Mrs Abiodun, who was represented by the wife of the Deputy Speaker, Mrs Oluwaseun Kadiri, at Conference Hotel, Oke Mosan, Abeokuta, noted the importance of selfless services rendered by healthcare workers during this pandemic.

She emphasised the tireless dedication shown by the workers, putting their own lives at risk to provide care and support while ensuring that the public remains shielded.

According to her, aligning with the strategic priorities of the Global Humanitarian Response to COVID-19 is imperative and she identified three key areas of alignment that would not only affect the spread of the virus but also avoid certain humanitarian crises, including containing the spread of the pandemic and decreasing morbidity and mortality; decreasing the deterioration of human assets and rights, social cohesion and livelihoods; and protecting and advocating for refugees and the vulnerable to the pandemic.

She assured the healthcare workers of the government’s commitment towards provision of required resources and assistance in any way possible while presenting official letters of appreciation and financial tokens of gratitude for their extraordinary service.

The state Commissioner for Health, Dr Tomi Coker, also delivered a goodwill message commending the frontline responders, citing their commitment to fighting the spread of the pandemic as a renewed assurance of their commitment to serving humanity.

The Permanent Secretary of the Ogun State Ministry of Health, Dr Adesanya Ayinde, lauded the timely response of the state despite recording Nigeria’s index case of the virus. He also appreciated the sensitivity of Mrs Abiodun in recognizing and appreciating the contributions of the frontline workers in the fight against the pandemic and pledged the continued commitment of the staff of Ogun State Ministry of Health to the wellbeing of its citizens.

The World Humanitarian Day is a day globally dedicated to recognizing humanitarian personnel and those who have lost their lives working for humanitarian causes. It was designated by the United Nations General Assembly as part of a Swedish-sponsored GA Resolution A/63/L.49 on the Strengthening of the Coordination of Emergency Assistance of the United Nations. It marks the day on which the then Special Representative of the Secretary-General to Iraq, Sérgio Vieira de Mello, and 21 of his colleagues were killed in the bombing of the UN headquarters in Baghdad.

