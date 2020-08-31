Ogun fleeing kidnap suspect arrested in Benin Republic

Sunday Ishola, a crime suspect who killed a woman identified as Suberu Hannah, while kidnapping her daughter and grandchild in Ogun State, has been arrested.







The 25-year-old fleeing suspect was apprehended at about 8:00 p.m. on Friday at Oguba Village, Republic of Benin.

The Ogun State government security outfit, So-Safe Corps, confirmed the arrest to newsmen in a statement by its spokesman, Moruf Yusuf, yesterday.







A gang of four suspected kidnappers had stormed Ijoun, Yewa North Local Government area of Ogun for the said kidnapping operation. One of the suspects had earlier been arrested by the So-Safe Corps while three others were at large.







Giving updates, Yusuf said: “On Friday, August 28, the So-Safe Corps Special Squad team, who were put on their toes, having been given a deadline and an order to synergize with the neighbouring Benin Republic, got one of the Ijoun kidnap suspects, who was at large. Sunday Ishola was successfully apprehended at Oguba Village, Republic of Benin.







According to Yusuf, the suspect, after being apprehended by officers of the Corps and kept in the custody of Benin officers, was handed over to the police at Eegua Divisional Headquarters for further investigation and prosecution.

Meanwhile, operatives of Ogun Police Command have arrested two robbery suspects on their way to an operation on the Awa Ijebu/Ijebu-Ode expressway. The suspects, Odukoya Ayomide, 32, and Abiodun Oyenuga, 32, were accosted on the highway last week when the Divisional Police Officer of Awa Ijebu, CSP Adewalehinmi Joseph and his team were on routine patrol of the area.







The suspects, who were on a motorcycle, quickly jumped down on sighting the policemen and took to their heels. They were chased and one of them, Odukoya Ayomide, was apprehended with a locally-made cut-to-size double barrel gun while the second suspect escaped through the nearby bush.







The arrested suspect informed the police on interrogation that his fleeing partner was the person who invited him from Ijebu-Ode for robbery operation and that they were just going to carry out the operation when they were accosted by the police. The useful information obtained from him led the police to Shagamu, where Abiodun Oyenuga was arrested.







The Commissioner of Police, Edward Ajogun, has ordered the immediate transfer of the suspects to special anti-robbery squads for discreet investigation.