Ogun health ministry trains 426

The Ogun Ministry of Health it has trained 426 health personnel on COVID-19 prevention and control in public, private and paramilitary health facilities.

Commissioner for Health Dr. Tomi Coker made this known on Thursday at the on-going 2020 budget performance appraisal at the Ogun House of Assembly in Abeokuta.

Coker said 11 medical laboratory scientists were also trained on COVID-19 sample collection.

“We have also trained two health workers per facility across the 477 primary health centres on human capital development.

“This is in addition to the construction of a Molecular Laboratory in partnership with 54 Gene and Afri-Global for COVID-19 testing in the state,” She explained.

Giving a breakdown of the 2020 budget performance, the commissioner said N45.19 million was spent on capital projects and N14.07 million was generated as revenue between January and June.

She assured that more innovative approaches would be deployed for efficient health care delivery services to residents of the state.

