Ogun parents protest N25,000 for COVID-19 test for students to return to school

Parents of students in private secondary schools in Ogun on Sunday took to the streets to protest requirement to pay N25,000 for COVID – 19 test for their children to go back to school.

Graduating students billed to resume school ahead of their examinations on Tuesday.

The government has mandated each student to undergo a Covid-19 test as a precondition, and only those who test negative will be let back into school.

But parents alongside their children in large numbers visited MTR Specialist Hospital, Abeokuta, for COVID – 19 test, only to be informed they had to pay N25,000 per student.

The parents became agitated and staged a protest against what they called monetisation of the test.

They also queried why government would impose any levy on students of private schools while their counterparts in public schools were tested free, arguing that the disparity was against the electioneering manifesto that brought in the present administration of free education.

The aggrieved parents also shut the gate of the hospital, as part of moves to show their grievances against the payment.

Speaking with newsmen, one of the parents, Dr. Kehinde Sanwo questioned why government should discriminate between students in public and private schools adding that, they are all children of the state that should be treated equally.

Sanwo, who is the Vice Chairman, Parent Teachers Association (PTA) of the Taidob College, Asero, Abeokuta, said “The parents here are good citizens of Ogun state which we are tax payers. And it is so disheartening that we are here at the MTR hospital the venue for covid-19 test.

“When we arrived we are told pay N25,000. Whereas, some people who arrived earlier paid nothing. So, we don’t know where the decision came from. Some of us have more than two children. Why this segregation?”

Speaking with journalists at the venue of the test, Director of Public Health at the State Ministry of Health, Dr. Olukayode Soyinka said he was not aware of the N25,000 COVID -19 test payment on private school students.

Soyinka said COVID-19 test before now had been free, stressing that he was just instructed by the state commissioner for health, Dr. Tomi Coker to make himself available at the venue to provide conducive environment for the students.

He however disclosed that, the test was organized by the state government in conjunction with a private laboratory company, 54gene under the Public Private Partnership arrangement.

One of the officials of 54gene declined comments on the ground that he lacked power to speak to the media.

He however explained that, his company’s activities at the testing ground had the approval of the state government.

