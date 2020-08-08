Ogun police warns cult groups against bloody meeting today

Kunle Akinrinade & Ernest Nwokolo, Abeokuta

Ogun State Police Command yesterday warned suspected cult groups to shelve their planned bloody meeting scheduled for today in their own interests, warning that personnel of the command have been mobilised to counter them with full force.

A statement released by the spokesman of the command, Mr Abimbola Oyeyemi, a Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) warned the hoodlums to stay away from the State.

The Command said it had uncovered plot by suspected cultists belonging to different groups were planning to mark what they called ‘8/8’( August 8), in manners likely to lead to bloodletting and wanton destruction of properties.

The statement urged the violent groups to have a rethink and retrace their steps.

He said: ‘’Intelligence report at the disposal of Ogun State Command reveals that members of various unlawful cult groups are planning to mark what they called “8/8” today; being the 8th of August 2020. The report also revealed that the event may result in bloodletting and wanton destruction of properties.

‘’In view of this, the command wishes to warn those having such devilish plan to have a rethink and retrace their steps as such move will be met with strong resistance from security agencies.

Oyeyemi disclosed that several special units ad squads including Special Anti-Robbery Squad(SARS), anti-cultists, anti-kidnapping units as well as Divisional Police Officrers(DPOs) and Area Commanders have been mandated to contain any breakdown of law and order.

The statement added: ‘’The command is therefore using t his medium to appeal to parent and guardian to steer clear of any unlawful gathering or society on before and after the said date to prevent ‘’had-I-know situation.’’

‘’Also, hoteliers are by this release warned not to allow their facilities be used for any cult-related gathering as owners of such facilities will be liable for prosecution.

‘’While assuring members of the public to go about their lawful businesses without fear of harassment, intimidation and molestation, the command has rolled out all in its arsenal to deal decisively with anybody who tries to breach the relative peace being enjoying by the good people of the state.’’

