Ogun State government has said that all SS3 boarding students in the state must take the tests for COVID-19 and malaria before they will be admitted into their various hostels. The special adviser to the governor on Primary and Secondary Education Mrs Ronke Soyombo, in a statement, said that the State Ministry of Health has […]

