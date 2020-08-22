Ogundipe withdraws suit against Babalakin, others

Wale Babalakin. Photo: NEWS360

Embattled Vice Chancellor of the University of Lagos (UNILAG), Prof. Oluwatoyin Ogundipe, has filed a notice of discontinuance in a suit challenging his sack from the position.







The decision to withdraw the case, according to his lawyers, Tayo Oyetibo (SAN) and Ebun Adegboruwa (SAN), followed his deference to the authority of the Visitor to the university, President Muhammadu Buhari.

He, however, clarified that the National Industrial Court (NIC), which he earlier approached, had neither sat nor conducted any proceedings in respect of the matter.

The institution’s Governing Council, chaired by Dr. Wale Babalakin (SAN), purportedly removed Ogundipe.







In a statement by one of his lawyers, Ogundipe said: “Contrary to the falsehood being peddled by mischief makers, the National Industrial Court has never sat or conduct any proceedings in respect of the court case. No court proceedings ever took place at all and so no decision or ruling has been rendered by the court.

“Indeed, upon detailed consultation with all stakeholders and supporters in and outside the university, the VC directed his lawyers to file a notice of discontinuance of the suit and this has been done on Friday (yesterday).”

The statement signed by Adegboruwa, read in part: “This is to defer to the authority of the President as the Visitor of the university, as Professor Ogundipe has enough time to challenge his purported removal.

“This falsehood is being spread to malign the court and blackmail the judiciary by enemies of the rule of law and due process.

“The general public is, therefore, advised to discountenance these mindless fabrications as the handiwork of those who are afraid of subjecting their illegal acts to the true test of probity and to be wary of fake news being peddled in place of truth, especially as they relate to deliberate manipulation of court proceedings.

“There was no time that the court sat to fix any date for the case.”