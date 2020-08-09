Ohaneze youth backs Umahi on call for retention of Service Chiefs

The Ohanaeze Youth Assembly (OYA) has thrown its weight behind Ebonyi State Governor, Dave Umahi over his call for the retention of “performing” Service Chiefs.

The South-East youths said it aligned with the governor as his recommendation is without any bias and remain the best so far in the country.

Speaking at the groundbreaking ceremony of the Nigeria Army Reference Hospital, Abakaliki, on Friday, Umahi had urged President Muhammadu Buhari to increase funding and logistics for the military, rather than contemplating sacking the Service Chiefs.

He noted that the assignment of the Army was not an easy task and as such, needed the full cooperation of Citizens at all levels to succeed.

In a statement signed by its president, Henry Chukwuemeka Udeh, on Saturday, the Ohanaeze Youth Assembly said Umahi’s counsel is the “most brilliant” and represents the popular view of Nigerians.

“We, as a group, see his commendation of the Chief of Army Staff who he described as a very big committed person, and very friendly with the civil society as apt and his assurance to partner with the Chief of Army Staff as in order.”

Like this: Like Loading...